5 Killed,1130 Injured In 1097 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 06:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :At least five persons were killed and 1130 injured in 1097 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 595 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 535 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 580 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 410 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 308 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 308 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Multan with 78 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 RTCs and 70 victims.

According to the data, 944 motorbikes, 57 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 34 vans, 06 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

