5 killed,12 injured in bus-trailer accident

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :In a severe accident between a bus and a trailer as many as five persons including woman and children lost their lives, while twelve others received injuries early morning Sunday in the area of Sheikhupura.

Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances rushed to the spot and started relief operation.

All the injured were shifted to THQ hospital Muridke.

According to police, the Sialkot bound bus was coming from Sadiqabad when it hit a trailer at high speed. Five persons including two children, a woman and two men died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to mortuary for legal formalities.

