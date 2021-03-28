UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Killed,12 Injured In Bus-trailer Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

5 killed,12 injured in bus-trailer accident

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :In a severe accident between a bus and a trailer as many as five persons including woman and children lost their lives, while twelve others received injuries early morning Sunday in the area of Sheikhupura.

Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances rushed to the spot and started relief operation.

All the injured were shifted to THQ hospital Muridke.

According to police, the Sialkot bound bus was coming from Sadiqabad when it hit a trailer at high speed. Five persons including two children, a woman and two men died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to mortuary for legal formalities.

App/mig-swf/

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Died Sadiqabad Sialkot Sheikhupura Muridke Rescue 1122 Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

9 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

8 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

11 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.