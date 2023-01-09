UrduPoint.com

5 Kite Dealers Arrested; 4700 Kites Recovered

Published January 09, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrest five kite dealers and recovered more than 4700 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

On a tip-off, Mansoorabad police conducted a raid in Chak No.203-RB Mannanwala and arrested a kite-dealer Muhammad Afzal along with 3500 kites and other items.

Similarly, D-Type Colony police nabbed three kite-dealers including Maqbool, Hammad and Shamraiz from Boota Chowk and Dagranwan Road and recovered more than 1200 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested a kite-dealer Akram from Subhan Allah Chowkand recovered dozens of kites and chemically-coated string from his possession.

All the accused were locked behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

