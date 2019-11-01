UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Kms KCR Land Impossible To Vacate Sans Sindh Govt's Help: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:42 PM

5 kms KCR land impossible to vacate sans Sindh govt's help: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the five kilo meters land of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) could not be vacated without the help of Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the five kilo meters land of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) could not be vacated without the help of Sindh government.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Khusro Bakhtiar and others, he said Pakistan Railways had already vacated around 38 kilometers for KCR project in Karachi out of a total of 43 kilo meters.

The minister said Pakistan Railways was also ready to provide the land to the affected people if Supreme Court allowed the department and the provincial government should promise to construct the homes for the affected people.

Sheikh Rashid said Main Line-I (ML-I) project between Karachi to Peshawar was the backbone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would bring revolution not only in Pakistan Railways but in the history of the country.

He said after 14 years in the country's history, the dream of ML-I was going to become a reality and under the project around 0.1 million jobs opportunities would be created.

The minister said after the completion of the project, the travel time from Lahore to Karachi would be reduced. "The speed of ML-I trains will be 160 km/hr," he added.

He said the development of ML-I would include fencing on both sides, repair of bridges and laying of new track from Peshawar to Karachi.

The project would remove all the unmanned level crossing on the railway network which would also control trains' accidents, he added.

After the completion of ML-I, the minister said freight volume of Pakistan Railways would considerably increase and help strengthen the national economy.

He said 70 percent track of Pakistan Railways was passing through population which was very unfortunate and creating so many problems like accidents.

To a question, he said Chinese railway was the modern railway system of the world which left behind the countries like America and after the completion of ML-I with their help would bring revolution in Pakistan Railways.

About the recent accident of Tezgam Express, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways had announced compensation of Rs1.5 million each for those died. Besides this, the families of the dead passengers would also be given Rs500,000 each on behalf of the prime minister, he added.

To another question, he said the report of the accident would be submitted on Saturday and if the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) could leave Islamabad with his resignation then he was ready to tender his resignation.

He said Nullah Lah and ML-I were my dream and after the completion of these two projects, "I'm ready to retire."

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Accident Dead Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Supreme Court World China Firdous Ashiq Awan Died CPEC Rashid All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

9 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

21 minutes ago

German educationist inaugurates 11th national conv ..

26 seconds ago

Prime Minister 'devastated' over death of PTI foun ..

27 seconds ago

'Emergency chain-pull levers not installed at prom ..

28 seconds ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.