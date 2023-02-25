- Home
- Pakistan
- 5 laborers injured as result of Bhara Kahu flyover under construction shuttering collapses
5 Laborers Injured As Result Of Bhara Kahu Flyover Under Construction Shuttering Collapses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The shuttering of an under-construction flyover collapsed and injured five laborers here in Bhara Kahu early Saturday morning causing panic among passers-by of the locality.
As per details, rescue sources said the shuttering of the under-construction flyover at Bhara kahu came apart and injured five, a private news channel reported.
The injured persons were taken to a hospital after the incident.
The officer informed that heavy construction material was being pitched on it when the portion caved in.