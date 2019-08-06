UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Laborers Killed During Stone Cutting Process In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

5 laborers killed during stone cutting process in Sargodha

Five laborers were killed in an incident of stone cutting in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) Five laborers were killed in an incident of stone cutting in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that the laborers were busy in cutting stones by drilling machines at the top of hills at Chak 126/SB,Block No.

15 without safety equipments when suddenly all of them fell down and burried under the debris. As a result five laborers-- Rashid Maseih, Muhammad Yaqoob, Faryad Khan, Sheraz and Zulfiqar residents of Chak 115/SB and Chenab Nagar were killed. Their companion laborers retrieved the bodies from the debris after hectic efforts.

Rescue-1122 shifted that bodies to DHQ hospital. Police was investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Sillanwali All From Top

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

15 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

30 minutes ago

Action against illegal cattle markets

6 minutes ago

Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fai ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.