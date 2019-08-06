5 laborers killed during stone cutting process in Sargodha

Five laborers were killed in an incident of stone cutting in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) Five laborers were killed in an incident of stone cutting in Sillanwali police limits here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that the laborers were busy in cutting stones by drilling machines at the top of hills at Chak 126/SB,Block No.

15 without safety equipments when suddenly all of them fell down and burried under the debris. As a result five laborers-- Rashid Maseih, Muhammad Yaqoob, Faryad Khan, Sheraz and Zulfiqar residents of Chak 115/SB and Chenab Nagar were killed. Their companion laborers retrieved the bodies from the debris after hectic efforts.

Rescue-1122 shifted that bodies to DHQ hospital. Police was investigating the matter.