5 Lakh People Provided Driving Licences, Services In 2022: CTP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

5 lakh people provided driving licences, services in 2022: CTP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) provided licences and related facilities to more than five lakh people during the year 2022.

In the year 2022, more than three lakh people were provided learner permits, said Chief Traffic Officer Dr Asad Malhi, here on Sunday.

The CTO told APP that 108,718 people got renewed their driving licences while 32,132 availed new driving licences during the outgoing year.

More than 32,000 citizens, who appeared in driving tests for licences, could not pass, the CTO said and added that new international driving licences were issued to 13,726 citizens.

The CTO said that duplicate licences were issued to 3,616 citizens after they lost their document, adding that cases were registered against 18 touts, who were involved in looting people in the name of driving licences.

Dr Asad Malhi said that 413 licences were cancelled over careless, irresponsible and rash driving, saying that in the year 2022, only 142 candidates could pass the public service vehicles test.

In the year 2022, more than 255,000 tickets were issued for driving without a licence, he added.

The CTO said that six driving testing centres and 23 licence booths had been established in the provincial capital, whereas smart licensing (24/7), a separate testing centre for women, was also set up in 2022, he concluded.

