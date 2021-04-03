5 lakh saplings to be planted under 'Clean Green Pakistan' programme: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said that more than 500,000 saplings of different types would be planted in the district during the current tree plantation campaign under Prime Minister's 'Clean Green Pakistan' programme.

Inaugurating the tree plantation drive at Parveen Shakir Complex here, he said that block plantation and urban forest was being established under the programme. He said that Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Project was a revolutionary initiative that is being achieved in a coordinated manner.

He said that the district administration was carrying out the tree plantation campaign with the help of citizens. He said the message of two trees per person was being spread among masses.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Khalid, Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt, Director Horticulture PHA Abdullah Nisar Cheema and other officers also planted saplings on Parveen Shakir Complex premises.