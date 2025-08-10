5 Lakh Youngsters Flock To PM's Digital Hub In Record Time
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub has witnessed an unprecedented surge in registrations, with over 500,000 young individuals signing up within a mere two months, testament to the platform's growing popularity and potential.
This remarkable achievement underscored the government's commitment to empowering youth through digital skills and opportunities.
According to an official, the Digital Youth Hub, launched recently, aimed to bridge the digital divide and equip young individuals with the skills required to thrive in today's digital landscape. With over 500,000 registrations, the platform has become a go-to destination for youth seeking opportunities.
He said more than 1000 domestic and foreign companies have signed up on digital youth hub.
He added that the platform's rapid growth was a testament to the government's efforts to harness the potential of its young population. The initiative was expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future leaders and driving economic growth.
The registrations have poured in from across the country, with young people eager to leverage the platform's resources to enhance their skills and secure better job prospects. As the platform continues to grow, it is expected to have a profound impact on the nation's youth, empowering them to contribute positively to the economy and society,he stated.
