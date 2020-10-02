UrduPoint.com
5 LPG Refilling Units Sealed, Two Held

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:21 PM

5 LPG refilling units sealed, two held

Five illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling units were sealed and two LPG retailers were arrested at Jalalpur Pirwala Friday during the ongoing crackdown ordered by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Five illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling units were sealed and two LPG retailers were arrested at Jalalpur Pirwala Friday during the ongoing crackdown ordered by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak.

Action was taken by a team led by assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Mudassir Mumtaz and separate FIRs got registered against LPG retailers.

