5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Paktunkhwa province on Wednesday afternoon.

As per details, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any area of Swat due to earthquake, a private news channel reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 30 kilometres.