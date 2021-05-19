UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Paktunkhwa province on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Paktunkhwa province on Wednesday afternoon.

As per details, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any area of Swat due to earthquake, a private news channel reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 30 kilometres.

Related Topics

Earthquake Swat From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

57 seconds ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

14 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

24 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

24 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

25 minutes ago

Berlin Maintains Contact With US on Nord Stream 2 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.