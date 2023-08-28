Open Menu

5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Upper KP Parts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

5 magnitude earthquake jolts upper KP parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A 5-magnitude earthquake on International Richter Scale jolted the upper parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), here Monday morning.

According to the geological center, The epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Koh e Hindukush with 184 kilometers in depth.

The tremors were felt in Chitral, Dir Lower and Upper, Bajaur, Batkhela and surrounding areas.

Stampedes also occurred in some of the schools of Dir Lower, however, no loss of life or property was reported from any area.

