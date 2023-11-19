5 marriage halls sealed, 30 arrested over violation of rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The district administration has sealed 5 marriage halls, registered 12 cases, imposed Rs 43 lakh fine on the owners and got arrested 30 people over violation of the relevant laws.

A spokesperson said here on Sunday that the Lahore division witnessed inspection of 316 marriage halls, and commence of laws violations at 25 locations. The district administration responded with fines totalling Rs 7 lakh and initiation of eight FIRs. Furthermore, three wedding hall proprietors faced arrest for non-compliance with one-dish regulations and operating hour restrictions.

In Rawalpindi division, 119 raids on marriage halls and marquees found infringements of the Marriage Function Act at nine venues.

Consequently, a fine of Rs 5.15 lakh was imposed, leading to closure of two marriage halls.

Meanwhile, the Dera Ghazi Khan division underwent scrutiny with inspections conducted at 1,463 marriage halls. Violations at 15 locations resulted in imposition of fines amounting to Rs 4.65 lakh, sealing of two marriage halls, and initiation of two legal cases.

In Gujranwala division, out of 827 inspected marriage halls, the management of 50 venues incurred fines totalling Rs 26.20 lakh for non-compliance with the law. The district administration took additional measures, including registering of two FIRs, arrest of 27 individuals, and sealing of a marriage hall.