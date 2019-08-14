UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Martyred When Retaining Wall Collapsed During Jashan-e-Azadi Function

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

5 martyred when retaining wall collapsed during Jashan-e-Azadi function

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Five persons were martyred and eighteen others injured when a retaining wall collapsed on people during Jashan-e-Azadi function at Jutial in Gilgit late Tuesday night.

According to details, the injured were shifted to CMH Gilgit for treatment.

Commander Force Command Northern Areas Maj General Ahsan Mehmood Khan, Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Jafarullah Khan along with other officials visited CMH and inquired about the health of injured besides supervising the relief and rescue operation, Radio Pakistan reported.

The civil and military leadership expressed heartfelt condolence to families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Injured Martyrs Shaheed Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

16 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

17 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

24 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

24 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

24 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.