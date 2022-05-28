UrduPoint.com

5 Maunds Of Unhealthy Meat Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :An official team seized five maunds (200 kilogram) of unhealthy buffalo meat from a cattle pen during a raid in Kabirwala, officials said on Saturday.

A livestock team led by Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala raided the cattle pen and seized the meat.

However, a man named Adnan who was present there, managed to escape. The team took pick-up, TSI-4000, in possession and action was being taken against the violator under slaughter act.

More Stories From Pakistan

