5 maunds of unhealthy meat seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :An official team seized five maunds (200 kilogram) of unhealthy buffalo meat from a cattle pen during a raid in Kabirwala, officials said on Saturday.

A livestock team led by Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala raided the cattle pen and seized the meat.

However, a man named Adnan who was present there, managed to escape. The team took pick-up, TSI-4000, in possession and action was being taken against the violator under slaughter act.