5-member Criminal Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:04 PM

5-member criminal gang busted

The CIA Kotwali arrested five members of a gang, involved in street crimes, and recovered looted property worth Rs 2.2 million besides illegal weapons from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The CIA Kotwali arrested five members of a gang, involved in street crimes, and recovered looted property worth Rs 2.2 million besides illegal weapons from their possession.

DSP CIA Kotwali Javed Siddique led the special police team, which conducted a raid and arrested the accused including Usman, Waris, Ahsan and Sajjad.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to dozens of crime incidents.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

