5-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 03:17 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :City Central Intelligence Agency circle police arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles,illegal weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday,a special team conducted raids at various areas and arrested a dacoit gang consisting of five members-- Asif, Abbas, Muhammad Safdar,Akram and Ali Haider.

The team recovered illegal weapons, cash, cell phones and two motorcycles from them.

Further investigation was underway.

