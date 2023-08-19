5-member dacoit gang busted

The district police have busted a gang namely Aftab alias 'Taaba Gang' involved in dacoity and theft incidents and arrested its five members including the ring leader

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have busted a gang namely Aftab alias 'Taaba Gang' involved in dacoity and theft incidents and arrested its five members including the ring leader.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Rangpura police station, along with a police team, traced the gang members and arrested them.

During interrogation, six motorcycles, one motorcycle rickshaw, seven mobile-phones and weapons were recovered from the accused.

The police said the accused were wanted to police in more than a dozen cases of theft and dacoity.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway in this regard.