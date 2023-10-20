5-member dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have busted a five-member dacoit gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have busted a five-member dacoit gang.

The Safe Cities Monitoring Team identified five suspicious individuals in the Defence area, leading to their inspection and eventual arrest after weapons were discovered.

Subsequent investigations uncovered Rs 1 million in cash and 14 iPads in possession of the accused.

SP Arslan Zahid confirmed that the arrested individuals confessed to multiple criminal activities during interrogation, and legal proceedings have been initiated.