5-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

5-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Khurarianwala police have busted a five-member dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles, mobile-phones and other items.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Khurarianwala police conducted raids and arrested five dacoits of Dhunni gang including the ring leader Aslam Dhunni.

Other members of the gang were identified as Shehzad, Mudassar, Waris and Amjad.

The police recovered six motorcycles, mobile-phones and other items from the accused. Further investigation was under way.

