5 Member Gang Involved In Robbery Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM

5 member gang involved in robbery busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Cantonment Police have achieved significant success by arresting a five-member gang involved in a robbery and murder case here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, the gang had stolen Rs 10 million during a robbery. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime along with a motorcycle and weapons used in the crime. During the robbery, the accused Zahid, along with his accomplices, shot and killed his employer, Zabit Khan and fled away from the scene.

The Cantonment Police traced and arrested the suspects Zahid, and his accomplices Bilal, Muneem, Usman, and Majid.

The stolen Rs 10 million, the motorcycle, and weapons were recovered. Zahid had been the driver for Zabit Khan for nearly four years.

The arrest was made following instructions from CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, who praised the police teams for using modern technology and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the culprits. The stolen money was handed back to its rightful owner by SDPO Cantt Javed Iqbal Mirza. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the police teams for their efforts and emphasized that those attacking citizens' lives and property would not escape the law.

