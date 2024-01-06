5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appellate tribunals' decisions

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday formed a 5-member bench to hear writ petitions against the decisions of election appellate tribunals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday formed a 5-member bench to hear writ petitions against the decisions of election appellate tribunals.

As per an LHC press release issued here, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will head the bench whereas Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan will be its members.

The petitions against decisions of election appellate tribunals should be filed only at LHC Principal Seat. The bench will hear the writ petitions against the decisions of the election tribunals regarding the approval and rejection of the nomination papers of the candidates for the general seats of the National and Provincial Assembly, besides women and non-Muslim seats for the General Election 2024. The bench will start hearing the writ petitions from January 9.