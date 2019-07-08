5-member senior level delegation leaves for China

A five-member senior level delegation headed by DIG Special Protection Unit (SPU) left for China on an official visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A five-member senior level delegation headed by DIG Special Protection Unit (SPU) left for China on an official visit

The delegation includes senior officers of Punjab Police and Interior Ministry who will meet Chinese officials to extend mutual cooperation and to discuss professional matters.

During meeting, matters regarding SPU Officials training, communications, weapons and vehicles will be discussed while Pakistani delegation will brief relevant officials about the security arrangements for Chinese citizens, Investors, and professionals.

After this visit, a senior level Chinese delegation will also visit Pakistan soon, so that forces from both countries can benefit more from each other.

It is also worth mentioning here that SPU was established in 2014 along with the start of CPEC Projects and this force is performing security duty with full commitment to the Chinese citizens and CPEC projects across Punjab.