UrduPoint.com

5 Members Of Family Killed In Shikarpur Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

5 members of family killed in Shikarpur roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Five members of the same family, including four children, died when the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy rain in Shikarpur on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the family was sleeping on the roof of their house when the wall fell on them, as a result of which 6 people were buried under the debris.

Local residents reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the debris.

Police and rescue teams also reached the spot and started an operation to evacuate the people and shifted the injured father to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Died Same Shikarpur Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

1 day ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.