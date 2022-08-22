5 members of family killed in Shikarpur roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Five members of the same family, including four children, died when the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy rain in Shikarpur on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the family was sleeping on the roof of their house when the wall fell on them, as a result of which 6 people were buried under the debris.

Local residents reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the debris.

Police and rescue teams also reached the spot and started an operation to evacuate the people and shifted the injured father to a nearby hospital.