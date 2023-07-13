Open Menu

5 Members Thrives' Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

5 members thrives' gang busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Local police on Thursday claimed to have busted a five- member thieves' gang by recovering 15 motorbikes, weapons and cash worth 5.9 million from their position.

According to DPO Syed Hasnain Haider, SHO Qureshi Police Station held the five accused namely Mohammad Sajid, Mujahid Hussain, Mohammed Hussain, Shabbu and Muhammad Imtiaz and putted them behind the bars.

He said that police was observing zero tolerance against criminal elements and strict action was being taken against the outlaws.

He appealed to the masses to inform the police at helpline number 15 in case of any law and order situation.

