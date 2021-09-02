5 milkmen held in crackdown on adulterators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested five milkmen from Phando Road during crackdown on sellers of adulterated milk in the district on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain along with officers of Livestock Department conducted the analysis of the samples of milk from the milk shops of Phando Road through modern mobile testing laboratory.

On confirmation of sufficient adulteration of water in milk, the officers of district administration arrested five milkmen and discarded 330 liters of adulterated milk.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed checking of the milk of all milk shops and initiating stern legal action against adulterators.