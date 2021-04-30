UrduPoint.com
5 Million Insurance Amount Granted To Heirs Of RWMC's Late Sanitary Worker

Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar on Thursday paid Rs 5,00,000 million as compensation to the son of late sanitary worker of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Arif Maseeh who died due to cardiac arrest while performing his cleanliness duty at Faizabad Metro Bus Station

The insurance cheque was presented by Senior Manager Operations RWMC Muhammad Hasnain to Zeeshan Arif, the son of dedicated worker late Arif Maseeh on behalf of Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar.

Talking on the occasion, Senior Manager Operations RWMC Muhammad Hasnain and MD Skill Hub Salman Rashid Butt presented rich tributes to the late worker of RWMC Arif Maseeh and said that it was a matter of great satisfaction and pleasure for the Company to grant amount of life insurance to its most honest and dedicated worker Arif Maseeh who scarified his life while performing his duty selflessly with devotion.

They said that the Company was proud of its sanitary workers and the management of RWMC is well aware of the problems faced by its sanitary staff and will try its best to resolve their issues, the said.

Later, Zeeshan Arif thanked the RWMC management for standing shoulder to shoulder with his family at difficult moments and said that the insurance amount would help fulfill their educational expenditures.

