'5 Mln People To Be Vaccinated In Faisalabad Till Nov 12'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

As many as five million people would be vaccinated in Faisalabad till November 12 as Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was in full swing to vaccinate maximum number of people across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five million people would be vaccinated in Faisalabad till November 12 as Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was in full swing to vaccinate maximum number of people across the district.

Talking to media, Punjab Secretary Archeology, Saqib Mannan said this Wednesday after a meeting at DC Office here. He said the campaign started on October 24 to continue till November 12.

He said that 4 million people were vaccinated against coronavirus before the RED drive and added that more than one million people would be vaccinated, and out of them, 750,000 people were vaccinated so far.

Deputy Director Colleges Imdadullah Chaudhary apprised the meeting that there were 48 public and 85 private colleges in the district where two doses of corona vaccine were administer to all students. The admission seekers were also vaccinated before issuing them fee vouchers, he added.

DC Ali Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, CEO Health Dr Kashif Mehmood, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar and others were also present in the meeting.

