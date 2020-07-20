UrduPoint.com
5 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

5 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :About five new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11441 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 125742 people were screened for the virus till July 20, out of which 5 more were reported positive.

As many as 9061 effected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 133 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

