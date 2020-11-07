UrduPoint.com
5 More COVID-19 Cases Reported From Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:54 PM

5 more COVID-19 cases reported from Attock

Another five COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Attock district on Saturday lifting the total tally of patients to 675

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Another five COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Attock district on Saturday lifting the total tally of patients to 675.

According to the report issued by the local health department, it is second highest tally of the patients during the second spell of the virus in the district.

Focal person district Attock for Covid-19, Dr Saeed Akhter said among these five new cases, three patients belongs to Attock city while two hails from Hazro.

He said there were 25 active patients across the district and all were at home isolation.

Responding to another question, he said number of suspected cases in the district were 17719 while screening of around 21161 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said result of 1506 suspected patients were still awaited while 15538 is tested negative adding that 629 positive patients have recovered in the district so far.

