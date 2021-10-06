UrduPoint.com

5 More Die Of Corona, 200 Contacted Virus In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

5 more die of Corona, 200 contacted virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 200 new corona positive cases have reported from the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Wednesday.

With 5 more deaths, toll from the disease in the province has reached 5613 while 219 patients have also been recovered during the same period.

As many as 11,642 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 200 have proved positive for Corona.

