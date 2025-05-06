5 more drug suppliers netted with over 4 kg charas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued actions against drug suppliers without letup and netted five more suspects with more

than 4 kilograms charas and 500 grams ice on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police recovered 500 grams ice from accused Shan Mahmood.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police arrested accused Gufraz, recovering 1.7 kg charas from his possession.

Likewise, the Gujar Khan Police held accused Waqas with 1.2 kg of the contraband item.

The Jatli and Kahuta Police also nabbed accused Shahbaz and Rizwan respectively on the recovery of 560 grams and 550 grams charas from them.