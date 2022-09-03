5 more held for looting relief goods of flood victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Dera Police on Saturday arrested five more accused of looting a vehicle carrying relief goods for flood victims.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan arrested five more accused including Sadiq Noor Wazir, Anar Gul Wazir, Najibullah Wazir, Abdul Rehman Wazir, and Arafat Wazir. The number of arrested accused in this case reached to nine as four were arrested on Friday including Hazratullah Wazir, Laeeq Zaman Wazir, Naib Khan Wazir and Shaba Noor Wazir residents of Pandra Mill, Pusha Pul.

The sad incident happened on last Thursday when a mob looted the vehicle carrying relief goods for the flood victims near Pusha Pul in the limits of Yarik Police Station. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that some people were ruthlessly robbing the relief supplies.

In a statement, the DSP said that the persons involved in such heinous crimes would not be spared.