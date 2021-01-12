5 more people suffocated to death owing to gas leakage in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Five members of a family including husband, wife and three minor girls died due to suffocation following a gas leakage at Phul Gulab road street No. 7 Abbottabad on Tuesday.

Talking to APP Rescue 1122 spokesperson Sajid Iqbal said that a family of Ohgi was residing in Street No. 7 Phul Gulab road Abbottabad, Monday night left gas heater burning and gone for sleeping.

Due to gas leakage or low pressure, the gas heater went off and the house was filled with gas resulting the whole family suffocated to death, adding Sajid Iqbal said.

While sharing details of the incident, he said a neighbor of the family did not notice any movement in the house which was unusual then he called Mirpur police station and showed his concern, SHO Mirpur police station called Rescue 1122 for searching the house which was locked from inside.

When they enter the house after breaking the door the house was filled with gas and all five persons including husband Javed, wife Yasmeen and three minor girls between 6 to 8 years of age group were found dead.

The dead bodies were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) for postmortem which was not allowed by the family members and latter handed over to them.

In another incident of gas leakage Muhammad Awais along with his wife and four years old son suffocated to death in Mansehra.

According to the details, in the morning when Muhammad Awais and his wife did not come out of the room then other family members broke the door and found all three dead, local police shifted the dead bodies of ill-fated family members to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to other family members for the funeral prayer.

In just one day 8 people died by the suffocation caused by the gas leakage in district Abbottabad and Mansehra while during the first two weeks of the year 2021 up to 20 people have lost lives by the same in two districts.