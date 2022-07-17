5 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :In the fresh wave of COVID-19, five more people have tested positive, taking the number of active cases to 34 across the district.

According to the Daily Situation Report, samples of 285 people were taken in the last 24 hours, out of which the report of 5 people has emerged as positive with 2% positivity rate.

The district focal person Dr Imdad Chana informed that 33 corona positive patients were isolated at their homes while one patient had been admitted at Agha Khan hospital in Karachi.

He said that the process of vaccination against COVID-19 was also going on and so far more than 18,25600 people have been fully vaccinated.