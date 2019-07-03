5 More Polio Cases Confirmed In K-P
Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:23 PM
Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) K-P health department has confirmed 5 more cases of polio in the province.All five children, three from Bannu and two from Toragar, native area of Peshawar were not administered polio drops.The total number of polio cases after these five new cases has been reached 31 this year.