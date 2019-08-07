5 More Polio Cases Surface In Kp

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Five more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)Babir Bin Atta, Prime Minister (PM) spokesperson for anti polio campaign has said among the cases of polio which have come to surface, none of them has ever been administered polio drops.

Parents have severely opposed anti polio campaign following April incidents.