5 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

Five new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,826 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Five new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,826 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 15,83,325 people were screened for the virus, out of which 5 more was reported positive.

As many as 35,388 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.