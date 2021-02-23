5 more surfaced positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :About 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18993 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 567584 people were screened for the virus till Feb 22 out of which 5 more were reported positive.

As many as 18713 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .