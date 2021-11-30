UrduPoint.com

5 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:53 PM

5 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32476 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32476 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1298017 people were screened for the virus till November 30 out of which 5 more were reported positive.

As many as 32073 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 360 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 202 ..

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

23 seconds ago
 First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in ..

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in New York City - Mayor

25 seconds ago
 Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files f ..

Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files for Bankruptcy

26 seconds ago
 Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperat ..

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Ch ..

28 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide ..

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

29 seconds ago
 Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As ..

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.