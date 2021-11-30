5 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32476 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32476 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1298017 people were screened for the virus till November 30 out of which 5 more were reported positive.

As many as 32073 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 360 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .