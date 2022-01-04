UrduPoint.com

5 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Balchistan

Published January 04, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 5 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33653 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1336927people were screened for the virus till January 4 out of which 5 more were reported positive.

As many as 33249 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 365 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

