5 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 484 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 86 while 25,852 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 31 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 7 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital. He further said that 18 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

