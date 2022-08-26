UrduPoint.com

5 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Published August 26, 2022

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Five more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Five more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 152 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 120 while 29,112 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 116 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

