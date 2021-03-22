5 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :About five more new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19347 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 635609 people were screened for the virus till March 22 out of which five more were reported positive.

As many as 18958 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 203 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.