UrduPoint.com

5 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:35 PM

5 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 05 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32150 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :About 05 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32150 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 1192689 people were screened for the virus till October 18 out of which 05 more were reported positive.

As many as 31707 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

