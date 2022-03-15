UrduPoint.com

5 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 09:02 PM

5 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Around 5 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,447 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 5 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,447 in the province.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig at least 1427324 people were screened for the virus, out of which 5 more was reported positive.

As many as 35027 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minor girl's decapitated body found

Minor girl's decapitated body found

20 seconds ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four fami ..

Chief Minister takes notice of murder of four family members in Gujrat

21 seconds ago
 RWMC starts Pakistan Day cleanliness drive

RWMC starts Pakistan Day cleanliness drive

24 seconds ago
 Senate body unanimously passed "The National Highw ..

Senate body unanimously passed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill"

26 seconds ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

11 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>