5 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Around 5 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,447 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 5 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,447 in the province.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig at least 1427324 people were screened for the virus, out of which 5 more was reported positive.

As many as 35027 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.