5 more tested positive for coronavirus in RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,794.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the infected cases included 44,142 from Rawalpindi and 3,652 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three cases had arrived from Potohar town and two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

"Presently, 15 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,308 samples were collected, out of which 303 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent.

