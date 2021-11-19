UrduPoint.com

5 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 670 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded as 130 whereas 25,781 patients had so far recovered from the disease.At present, 41 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital,11 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital,he said and added that 58 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

