5 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Five more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 310 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 62 while 25,961 patients recovered so far from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 16 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospitaland 2 at General Hospital.

He further said that 29 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

