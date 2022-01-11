UrduPoint.com

5 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 07:25 PM

5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1,078 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 66 and recoveries 25,976.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 14 patients were under-treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hospitaland 2 at General Hospital.

He further said that 32 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

